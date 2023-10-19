Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Live

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 19 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Manipur squad -
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim
Saurashtra squad -
Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia, Sammar Gajjar, Yuvraj Chudasama

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 19 Oct 2023 07:59 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Manipur vs Saurashtra Match Details
    Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Manipur and Saurashtra to be held at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Manipur Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.