Manoramabai Apte inter-school tourney: Parag English's Aarya claims 7 wickets

Parag English School’s left-arm spinner Aarya Davane claimed a seven-wicket haul including a hat-trick against St Joseph’s Convent High School, Bandra, in an Under-16 Manoramabai Apte girls' inter-school cricket tournament match at the Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.

After bowling out St Joseph’s for 32 runs, Parag English School won by nine wickets.

Brief scores: St Joseph Convent High School, Bandra 32 in 7.2 overs (Aarya Davane 7/9, Rennie Fernandes 2/8) lost to Parag English School, Bhandup 33/1 in 5.4 overs by 7 wkts, Oxford Public School 76/8 in 12 overs (Aashi Rane 33*, Mahi Dafda 22; Rannie Fernandes 3/9, Aarya Davane 2/25) lost to Parag English School, Bhandup 79/2 in 11.1 overs (Fernandes 49) by 8 wkts, Pawar Public School 37/7 in 8.1 overs lost to St Colomba School 38/0 in 1.4 overs (Anvesha Sarvankar 21*) by 10 wkts.

MFA League: Fernandes strike helps Oranje FC pip Kenkre FC

The Oranje Football Club dished out a fighting performance to snatch a 1-0 victory against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division Mumbai Football Association (Private) League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Monday.

After a goalless first half, The Oranje FC attackers managed to break the deadlock with their striker Rinaldo Fernandes managing to fire home the all-important goal in the 56th minute. In another match, Atlanta FC got the better of India Rush Soccer Club 2-1.

Results: Elite Div: The Orange FC 1 (Rinaldo Fernandes) beat Kenkre FC 0, Atlanta FC 2 (Tanmay Dayanand, Arif Shaikh) beat India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Utkarsh Shukla).