'Many superstars, one master': Cricket fraternity sends wishes on Sachin Tendulkar's 48 birthday

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has turned 48 on Saturday, April 24. The legendary Indian batsman, whose full name is Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, was born in Dadar, Mumbai.

Former India captain recently took part in the Road Safety World Series, leading his side India Legends to the title. Soon after the tournament, he tested positive for the coronavirus. He has now recovered.

The 'Little Master', just like last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will not be celebrating his birthday in 2021. In 2020, he did not hold any celebrations as a mark of respect to the frontline warriors.

He may not be celebrating his birthday today but good wishes continue to pour in from the cricket fraternity. ICC, cricketers like Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and fans are taking to Twitter to wish Sachin a very happy birthday.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever graced the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar has been the most prolific run-scorer of all time. In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs, most by any batsman so far. In Test cricket, he scored 15,921 runs. Again, the most by any batsmen in the longest format so far.

He has a plethora of records to his name. He became the first batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs). Against South Africa, in February 2010 in Gwalior, he became the first batsman to score 200 runs in an ODI innings. The list is mammoth, just like his stature in this game.

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON