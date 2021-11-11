Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Marcus Harris to open batting with David Warner in Ashes, confirms chairman of selectors

 Australia's Marcus Harris(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Reuters |

Australia batsman Marcus Harris will open the batting with David Warner in the Ashes series against England, chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

Harris was one of the front-runners for the role alongside Queensland captain Usman Khawaja, with Will Pucovski likely to miss the first test as he battles concussion symptoms.

Bailey heaped praise on the 29-year-old Harris, who scored a century for Victoria against New South Wales at the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

"Harry's had limited opportunities in the past and he's been in and out a bit, so we'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it," Bailey told radio RSN on Wednesday.

"What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicester (Leicestershire County) as well."

Bailey said the number five spot in Australia's batting line-up was also up for grabs.

"That number five spot is open, but we're starting to get fairly close there," he said.

The five-test Ashes is due to begin on Dec. 8 in Brisbane. Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
ashes australia
