Marcus Stoinis breaks David Warner's record, joins Yuvraj Singh in elite list during AUS vs SL T20 World Cup tie

Making a mockery of Sri Lanka's bowling attack in match No. 19 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Monday, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis fashioned Australia's impressive win over the Islanders by slamming a record-breaking half-century for the defending champions. While Aaron Finch struggled to get going and ended up playing a patient knock, Stoinis launched an all-out attack on Sri Lanka to save the blushes of the Australian skipper at the Perth Stadium.

Playing a blinder of a knock against the Islanders at the grandest stages of them all, power-hitter Stoinis turned the tie on its head by smashing a quick-fire half-century. Stoinis shattered David Warner's record by notching up the fastest half-century for Australia in the shortest format of the game at the World Cup. The Australian middle-order batter surpassed his teammate Warner by scoring the record-setting half-century in just 17 balls.

Veteran Australian opener Warner had slammed his fastest half-century in 18 balls against the West Indies in 2010 at Sydney. Stoinis' explosive half-century is also the second fastest half-century in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Stoinis and Stephan Myburgh have smashed the joint-fastest half-century (by balls faced) at the T20 World Cup. Myburgh and Stoinis slammed their respective half-centuries in 17 balls. Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh famously scored the fastest half-century in the shortest format at the 2007 World Cup. Yuvraj had achieved the historic feat in just 12 balls against England at Durban.

Talking about the 19th match of the Super 12 Group 1 stage between Australia and Sri Lanka, Finch & Co. chased down the challenging total of 157 in 16.3 overs. Stoinis remained unbeaten on 59 off 18 balls while Finch scored 31* off 42 balls to secure Australia's 7-wicket win over the Islanders at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Stoinis was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics against Sri Lanka.

"Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) actually said to have a look at the quicks as it was doing a bit and I feel comfortable, then to have a go at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to keep going. To be honest, I was really nervous today being at home in Perth, lot of family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended on putting up a clinic there," Stoinis said after the match.

