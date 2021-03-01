Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach
Former opener Marcus Trescothick has been appointed as England's new elite batting coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday. In the bowling department, Jon Lewis and Jeetan Patel have been named as England's pace and spin bowling coaches respectively.
Trescothick will take up the new role in the middle of March. He will step down from his role as assistant coach at Somerset County Cricket Club.
Current Young Lions head coach Lewis has been promoted to the role of Elite Pace Bowling Coach. The former England seamer has held numerous roles within the pathway set up after a successful playing career primarily with Gloucestershire but also including stints at Surrey and Sussex.
In addition, Jeetan has been appointed as a permanent elite spin bowling coach. Jeetan, the former New Zealand and Warwickshire spinner, joins the group permanently after several short-term spells working with the men's team.
"Following an extensive recruitment process, I'm really excited about the calibre of the individuals that we've appointed into these specialist roles. Marcus, Jon and Jeetan have demonstrated their ability at the highest level and also show huge potential for the future. Working alongside Carl Hopkinson, our current Elite Fielding Coach, we have the makings of a strong specialist coaching team, possessing a diverse range of experience," said England Wales and Cricket Board's (ECB) Performance Director Mo Bobat in an official statement.
"Working in conjunction with counties, they will have responsibility for developing and preparing current and next-in-line England players whilst also adding value to our England and Lions environments. In addition, they will support the development of our best Under 19 players through our Young Lions programme," he added.
The three roles attracted a high calibre of applicants and were subject to a rigorous recruitment process. As part of the move, Lewis will vacate his role as Young Lions head coach, and this role will be reconfigured into an Elite Pathway Coach role.
Given the strength of candidates shortlisted for the three elite roles, the Elite Pathway Coach role has also been filled through this process, with Richard Dawson being appointed.
Dawson takes up the new role in mid-April, having previously been Head Coach at Gloucestershire CCC. ECB would like to thank Gloucestershire for their support in releasing Richard to take up the role.
"Jon has done a fantastic job leading our Young Lions programme and England U19 team over the last couple of years. His change of role has provided the opportunity to look at that position with fresh eyes," said Bobat.
"Given the strength of applicants that we've had through the recruitment process, and the need for us to have an adaptable coaching workforce, I'm absolutely delighted that we've been able to appoint Richard Dawson as our Elite Pathway Coach," he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs, remain unbeaten in league stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek surpasses Kohli, scores 2nd-fastest ton by Indian in List A cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test
- India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner
- India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs
- India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet
- Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'
- India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli
- "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox