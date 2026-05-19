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Mark Boucher blown away by MS Dhoni frenzy: ‘Never seen fans this crazy for anyone’

Injured MS Dhoni has yet to play a game in this IPL 2026 season with Chennai Super Kings still having a game left in the league stage 

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:59 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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Whenever Indian cricket and its rich history are discussed, one name that inevitably comes up is MS Dhoni. For cricket fans, especially in India and Chennai, he is not just a player but an emotion — an icon who helped redefine India on the global stage and bridged the gap between India and traditional cricketing powerhouses like Australia. His unforgettable six with the famous helicopter shot in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium ended India’s 28-year wait for the trophy and cemented his legacy forever.

MS Dhoni (C) greets the fans after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad(HT_PRINT)

While his achievements in India colours remain unmatched, Dhoni’s contribution to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League feels equally significant. Under his leadership, CSK became one of the most successful and consistent franchises in IPL history, winning five titles and turning the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium into a fortress backed by the passionate ‘Yellow Army.’

However, recurring calf injuries have denied fans the chance to regularly watch the 44-year-old in the yellow jersey, with Dhoni yet to make an appearance this season.

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“I've been at Chepauk a few times, and I've never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni.

"It's something I speak about even in South Africa. Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that’s when you truly understand how massive he is in this country. He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world,” Boucher said on JioStar.

While it still remains unclear whether this will truly be Dhoni’s final season as a player, Boucher praised his contribution to world cricket and urged him to stay involved with the game and the CSK setup in some capacity, possibly in a management role, given his exceptional cricketing brain.

Dhoni will always be remembered as the visionary who helped shape modern Indian cricket, backing and nurturing future superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who later carried Indian cricket into the next era.

“What he has done for cricket is astronomical. Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role.

"He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game. And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. You’ve been an absolute superstar,” Boucher added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RR vs LSG LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RR vs LSG LIVE Score.
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