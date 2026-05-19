Mark Boucher blown away by MS Dhoni frenzy: ‘Never seen fans this crazy for anyone’

Whenever Indian cricket and its rich history are discussed, one name that inevitably comes up is MS Dhoni. For cricket fans, especially in India and Chennai, he is not just a player but an emotion — an icon who helped redefine India on the global stage and bridged the gap between India and traditional cricketing powerhouses like Australia. His unforgettable six with the famous helicopter shot in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium ended India’s 28-year wait for the trophy and cemented his legacy forever. MS Dhoni (C) greets the fans after the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad (HT_PRINT)

While his achievements in India colours remain unmatched, Dhoni’s contribution to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League feels equally significant. Under his leadership, CSK became one of the most successful and consistent franchises in IPL history, winning five titles and turning the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium into a fortress backed by the passionate ‘Yellow Army.’

However, recurring calf injuries have denied fans the chance to regularly watch the 44-year-old in the yellow jersey, with Dhoni yet to make an appearance this season.

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Although uncertainty remains over whether Dhoni will continue playing next season amid growing retirement rumours, massive crowds still turned up at Chepauk on May 18 during CSK’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, hoping to witness him possibly play one last time for the franchise. Dhoni had travelled with the squad amid speculation that he could feature in the crucial encounter and help CSK in their fight for qualification.

Even though he did not play, the roar from the Chepauk crowd every time the cameras focused on him inside the dugout said everything about his stature within the franchise.

Former South Africa cricketer Mark Boucher admitted he was left stunned by the level of support Dhoni continues to receive in Chennai. He revealed that whenever people in South Africa ask him what the true IPL experience feels like, he always tells them to visit Chepauk when Dhoni is around.

“I've been at Chepauk a few times, and I've never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni.

"It's something I speak about even in South Africa. Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that’s when you truly understand how massive he is in this country. He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world,” Boucher said on JioStar.

While it still remains unclear whether this will truly be Dhoni’s final season as a player, Boucher praised his contribution to world cricket and urged him to stay involved with the game and the CSK setup in some capacity, possibly in a management role, given his exceptional cricketing brain.

Dhoni will always be remembered as the visionary who helped shape modern Indian cricket, backing and nurturing future superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who later carried Indian cricket into the next era.

“What he has done for cricket is astronomical. Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role.

"He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game. And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. You’ve been an absolute superstar,” Boucher added.