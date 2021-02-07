'Virat Kohli got opened up': Mark Butcher explains how Dom Bess got India captain out

Former England opener Mark Butcher explained the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli to England off-spinner Dom Bess on Day 3 of India vs England first Test in Chennai.

Bess got one to turn and bounce just enough to get the inside edge of Kohli’s forward push and Ollie Pope at forward short leg took a good catch to give India a body blow on Sunday.

Butcher said Bess did well to keep Kohli quiet before getting one to drift and bounce to find his inside edge.

“The ball just drifted in to him and turned a little bit too. Keeping Kohli quiet was key and eventually, he got one to drift a little bit. Kohli just got opened up by that drift, there was a bit of bounce and Ollie Pope did the rest,” Butcher said on Star Sports after close of play.

Butcher also praised off-spinner Dom Bess, who went on to pick the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant after Kohli’s.

“What a wonderful moment there for Dom Bess. He continues to get better. Dom Bess has got something about him. He’s got that fire in him. He learns quickly, he’s by no means a finished article but he always makes one or two things happen. He at times gets a bit lucky too. He gets wickets with average deliveries as well,” Butcher added.

After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before pace bowler Jofra Archer removed both India openers to deny them a strong start to their reply.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still finished the day 321 behind.

Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 33 at stumps and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight with the hosts needing another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on.