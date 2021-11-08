Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mark Wood reveals one skill he would 'steal' from Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Mark Wood reveals one skill he would ‘steal’ from Jasprit Bumrah

England pacer Mark Wood has revealed a skill he would “steal” from India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and hilariously explained how he would do so.
Mark Wood (L) and Jasprit Bumrah in the video posted by the ICC.(Instagram/ICC)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

England fast bowler Mark Wood has revealed one skill he would "steal" from Jasprit Bumrah during a video interaction organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Wood was asked, "If you could steal a skill from a rival, who would it be and what skill that would be?" In reply, the English pacer said that he would steal Jasprit Bumrah's yorker.

"Bowling at 90 miles per hours, walking five steps and bowl a perfect yorker," said Wood. Bumrah has bowled the most number of yorkers in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far.

When asked how he would steal the skill, Wood hilariously recalled the movie 'Space Jump'.

"I would probably get something like in the movie Space Jump. Instead of getting a basketball, I would get a cricket ball. Suck all the energy out of him and then I get the superpower,” said Wood.

Mark Wood, who is a part of the England squad in the 2021 T20 World Cup, played his first game of the edition in England's final Super 12 match against South Africa. However, he endured a tough outing as Wood conceded 47 runs in four overs, without taking a wicket.

England have already qualified for the semi-finals after finishing at the top of Group 1, and will meet New Zealand for a place in the final.

Wood is likely to retain his place in the side, owing to an injury to Tymal Mills which ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

 

