Marnus hits ton, England seek weather for breakthrough

On a largely frustrating day of inclement weather in Manchester where only 30 overs of play were possible, Marnus Labuschagne’s first Test century in England helped Australia ensure they take this fourth Ashes Test into a fifth day. Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were responsible for Australia’s resistance as a partnership of 103 took the visitors to 214/5 when rain brought a premature end to proceedings on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after reaching 11th Test century(Cricket Australia)

Australia still trail England by 61 runs with five wickets in hand. With rain forecast for Sunday too, England may be pressed for time in their bid to level the series 2-2 going into the final Test at The Oval from Thursday.

England knew they had to play the waiting game when they arrived at Old Trafford in the morning. Australia wouldn’t have minded the start of play on Day 4 being delayed by almost four hours.

When play eventually began, Labuschagne and Marsh, who scored 51 each in the first innings, did an excellent job of frustrating the England bowlers. Just as Labuschagne may have begun feeling the pressure of a lean Ashes series, the No.3 batter produced a fitting response to notch up his 11th Test century. Having frittered away starts right through this series, Labuschagne’s hundred is a silver lining for the visitors even if they don't go on to save this Test.

The timing of his dismissal on Saturday though was far from ideal. With just minutes to go for Australia to head into the tea interval without losing a wicket, he was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow after failing to ride the extra bounce while cutting Joe Root's off-spin.

Root had been brought into the attack by England captain Ben Stokes only because the umpires didn't think the light was good enough for the pacers to continue operating.

Marsh stayed unmoved though, reinforcing why he has been Australia’s best batter since coming into the team for the third Test. Having smashed a counterattacking century in the first innings at Headingley before chipping in with a half-century in the first innings of this Test, he again looked assured.

He got going on Saturday with consecutive boundaries against Chris Woakes — a cut off the back foot through point followed by a flick towards midwicket. While some of the Australian batters have struggled against Wood’s pace — the England bowler dismissed Steve Smith and Travis Head with short deliveries on Friday — the West Australian all-rounder, born and bred in Perth, has been unhurried.

With England buoyed by the wicket of Labuschagne on the stroke of tea, they would have fancied their chances of making further inroads. But the rain returned as soon as the players headed into the dressing rooms for the break.

