Marnus Labuschagne dropped from Australia ODI squad as selectors finally run out of patience

Marnus Labuschagne’s place in Australia’s Test plans has come under further scrutiny after the batter was omitted from the ODI squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The right-hander had a difficult time during Australia’s recent ODI assignments in Pakistan and Bangladesh, although he ended the latter campaign on a positive note with an unbeaten 55 after being pushed down the batting order.

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from Australia ODI squad (AFP)

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With Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh returning to the scheme of things, the selectors had no option but to look past Labuschagne. Now it remains to be seen whether he gets picked for the three Tests against South Africa, considering his dismal show in the last assignment against Bangladesh.

New South Wales all-rounder Joel Davies also earned his maiden ODI call-up after impressing during the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year. Left-handed batter Ollie Peake has also retained his place in the squad.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting has had enough, urges Cummins to look past Marnus Labuschagne after failures mount: ‘Technical deficiency’

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{{^usCountry}} The six ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa are being treated as an important part of the preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The six ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa are being treated as an important part of the preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. {{/usCountry}}

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Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in Zimbabwe, while Pat Cummins, the team’s official ODI captain, will join the group for the South Africa leg. Cummins and Marsh are expected to share the captaincy in South Africa, depending on Cummins’ workload. Mitchell Starc will also return for that portion of the tour, while Josh Hazlewood has been picked for both ODI series.

Pace options

Australia have also added further pace options in Spencer Johnson and Billy Stanlake. Johnson, a left-arm quick, last played an ODI in early 2025 before returning to the T20I squad in Bangladesh following a lengthy injury absence.

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Stanlake, meanwhile, was involved in Australia’s ODI tour of Pakistan and ended a wait of more than seven years for another international appearance when he played in Rawalpindi. He did not take a wicket in that outing.

Australia have chosen not to shuffle players between the ODI squad and the Australia A group that will tour India at the same time. Cooper Connolly, who has recently resumed bowling after recovering from a back problem, had been considered for the red-ball matches in India but will remain with the ODI squad following his outstanding 149 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The Zimbabwe series begins in Harare on September 15, with the remaining matches scheduled for September 18 and 20. Australia will then face South Africa on September 24 in Durban, September 27 in Johannesburg and September 30 in Potchefstroom.

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Australia's ODI squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa tours: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins (SA only), Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (SA only), Adam Zampa.