Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Marnus Labuschagne picks an Indian among 'top 3 Test bowlers faced', names favourite Indian batsman
cricket

Marnus Labuschagne picks an Indian among 'top 3 Test bowlers faced', names favourite Indian batsman

A day after England eked out a draw in Sydney in the ongoing Ashes Test series in Australia, Labuschagne took to Twitter to have a Q&A session with his fans.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia(Getty Images)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne picked veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin among the top three toughest bowlers he has faced in international cricket and named former India white-ball skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian batsman. 

A day after England eked out a draw in Sydney in the ongoing Ashes Test series in Australia, Labuschagne took to Twitter to have a Q&A session with his fans.

One of the fans tweeted asking the best international bowler he has faced. He wrote, “My 13 year old son is big fan of yours!!! Plays for ponds cricket club, i have made him this backyard cricket pitch. Who is the best bowler you faced other internationally?”

ALSO READ: 'Think South Africa learned their lessons from the first Test': De Villiers decodes how hosts worked out Bumrah plan

Labuschagne replied saying, “How good is that setup - enjoy guys!! Best intl bowlers i've faced other than Cummins is Jofra & Ashwin.”

RELATED STORIES

Seven bowlers have dismissed Labuschagne two or more times with England Jack Leach standing atop being the only bowler to dismiss him thrice. Ashwin and Archer are both part of the list. The Indian dismissed him twice in six innings while Archer has dismissed him as many times in seven innings.

Another fan asked him, “Best Indian Batter and Best Indian bowler you faced?”

He quickly replied saying, “Virat & Ashwin.”

Earlier last week, during a candid conversation with Cricket Australia where he was asked to build his 'perfect batter' based on attributes of current and former players, he picked Kohli's cover drive.

"I'm gonna have to go with Virat Kohli's cover drive. I think the way he plays it, the sort of energy that he brings on that ball," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli marnus labuschagne ravichandran ashwin
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP