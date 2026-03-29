Matheesha Pathirana set to join Kolkata Knight Riders by April 6 after rehab, fitness clearance awaited

Matheesha Pathirana is set to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by April 6, according to reports. The Sri Lankan pacer has been signed by KKR for IPL 2026 for a massive sum of ₹18 crore. He is currently recovering from a calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup. Matheesha Pathirana is currently recovering from an injury. (AFP)

He has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Sri Lanka and will also undergo fitness tests. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has given permission for all franchise-bound players to undergo specific fitness assessments.

Also Read: In a big boost for Kolkata Knight Riders, Matheesha Pathirana declared fit to play in IPL 2026

Only after they complete the assessments, they will be issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to players to participate in leagues. Earlier, RCB star Nuwan Thusara didn't pass his fitness assessment. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Dushmantha Chameera have passed their tests and joined their IPL teams.

What did KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar say? During KKR's pre-season press conference, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, "The latest update is that he is with the Sri Lankan cricket board for his rehab. Somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit."

"Firstly, it is a big blow because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, including the championship season. He has grown a lot as a cricketer over the years, so it's not easy to replace him.

"Having said that, over the last few days, we have looked at a few bowlers. We're trying to evaluate, with the help of the leadership group, who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess. We haven't made the decision yet, but hopefully we will identify someone soon who can make a difference to this squad," he added.