Matthew Wade to captain Australia for 5 T20s in Bangladesh

Regular captain Aaron Finch left the Australian bio-secure bubble for their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flying home from Barbados to have a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will captain Australia for the five-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh which begins Tuesday in Dhaka.

Regular captain Aaron Finch left the Australian bio-secure bubble for their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, flying home from Barbados to have a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee.

Cricket Australia said Monday that Finch hopes to be fit for the T20 World Cup in India from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

Alex Carey took over for Finch in the recent one-day internationals against the West Indies, a series which Australia won 2-1. Carey could still play against Bangladesh as a specialist batter, as he did in Australia's recent T20 4-1 series defeat to the West Indies in St Lucia.

Wade has captained extensively at domestic level with Victoria, Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes.

The five matches are compressed into less than a week, with other games set for Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and next Monday, all at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Squads:

Australia: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (captain), Adam Zampa. Travel reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain. (AP) APA APA

