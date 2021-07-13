Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘May his soul rest in peace’: Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj & others mourn death of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma, former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma(Twitter)

Former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters and a son.

Born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, Sharma was regarded as one of the finest middle-order batsmen. After making his international debut in 1979 against England, Sharma played 37 Tests for India, scoring 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties.

He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978. He had represented India in 42 One Day Internationals in which he scored 883 runs. He was known for his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

ALSO READ | Yashpal Sharma, India's 1983 World Cup winning team member, passes away

The fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to offer condolences to Yashpal Sharma's family. Here are some of the reactions.

Yashpal Sharma played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. He was also a national selector during the early 2000s.

yashpal sharma
