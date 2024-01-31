Mayank Agarwal shares update from hospital after surviving major health scare: What we know so far

Out-of-favour Indian opener Mayank Agarwal shared a crucial update from the hospital after the ace cricketer survived a major health scare on Tuesday. Leaving for Delhi with his Ranji teammates, Karnataka captain Agarwal consumed a liquid from a pouch before the team's flight from Tripura was about to take off. After falling ill, Agarwal was off-loaded from the flight as he complained of stomach pain. Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill (Mayank Agarwal Instagram)

Rushed to a local hospital for further medical assistance, Agarwal’s team lodged an official complaint alleging foul play. After the tragic incident, the star batter took to Instagram to share an update about his health. The Indian batter said that he was feeling better and would soon return to the field. Gearing up for his comeback, Agarwal thanked his well-wishers and fans for extending their support amid these testing times. Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, and popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan have wished Agarwal a swift recovery.

Agarwal files police complaint

Mistaking the pouch for a bottle of drinking water, the Indian cricketer reportedly consumed spirit on his flight. Agarwal had a burning sensation after he drank the water pouch. Tripura health secretary Kiran Gitte earlier stated that the Agarwal is out of danger. Speaking to news agency PTI, SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar revealed that Agarwal's vitals are normal. Agarwal's manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter.

Agarwal had swelling and ulcers

"His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable," Kumar added.

Manoj Kumar Debnath, who is a manager at ILS Hospital, issued a press release and mentioned that Agarwal was experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips. "After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored," Debnath said in a statement.

Agarwal to miss next Ranji game

On the work front, Agarwal will not play the next Ranji Trophy game against Railways in Surat. Agarwal-less Karnataka will next meet Railways at Surat from February 2. Nikin Jose will captain the Karnataka said in the absence of Agarwal. Indian batter Agarwal registered scores of 51 and 17 in his last game. Agarwal will return to Bengaluru on Wednesday.