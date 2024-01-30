 'Mayank Agarwal accidentally drank water pouch, had burning sensation' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / 'Mayank Agarwal accidentally drank water pouch, had burning sensation': Tripura health secretary provides update

'Mayank Agarwal accidentally drank water pouch, had burning sensation': Tripura health secretary provides update

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal will not feature in the next Ranji Trophy game against Railways in Surat.

Leading Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, Indian batter Mayank Agarwal was leaving for Delhi from Tripura with his teammates on Tuesday. In a shocking turn of events, Agarwal had fallen ill moments before the New Delhi-bound flight took off. The out-of-favour Indian opener complained of stomach pain and was off-loaded from the flight. After Agarwal was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance, the aircraft took off again from Tripura for its destination at 4:20 PM.

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal during the BCCI Annual Awards(PTI)
Cricketer Mayank Agarwal during the BCCI Annual Awards(PTI)

Sharing a crucial update about Agarwal's health later in the evening, Tripura health ecretary Kiran Gitte confirmed that the Indian cricketer is out of danger. Speaking to a news agency, the health secretary revealed that Agarwal had a burning sensation after he drank a water pouch. Agarwal will not feature in the next Ranji Trophy game against Railways in Surat.

ALSO READ: Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick in New Delhi-bound flight

‘Agwarwal had a burning sensation’

“Team member of Karnataka Ranji Team, Mayank Agarwal while travelling in flight accidentally drank a water pouch. He immediately had a burning sensation. His condition is stable. We hope that he will come out of this very soon. Investigation is underway,” the Tripura health secretary told PTI.

With Karnataka set to miss the services of their regular captain, Nikin Jose is tipped to lead the side in the absence of Agarwal. Jose is Agarwal's deputy in the ongoing edition of the domestic tournament. "He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is under observation currently in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official was quoted as saying.

Agarwal guided Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday. The 32-year-old has played 21 Tests and 5 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. He last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2022. Agarwal has also played 123 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. "He will not be playing in Karnataka's next match (against Railways at Surat from February 2). But other than that, there is no truth in any rumours going around. He is stable now, and we are in touch with doctors and other state officials," the official added.

