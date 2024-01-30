 Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick in New Delhi-bound flight | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick in New Delhi-bound flight

Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick in New Delhi-bound flight

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2024 07:19 PM IST

The nature of Mayank Agarwal's health issue is, however, yet to be confirmed.

India opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to Agartala hospital on Tuesday after falling sick on a New Delhi-bound flight which was about to take off, as revealed by Karnataka State Cricket Association sources to PTI. The nature of his health issue is, however, yet to be confirmed. Mayank is presently leading the Karnataka state team in the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season.

India's Mayank Agarwal during the Test Cricket match between South Africa India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021(AP)
India's Mayank Agarwal during the Test Cricket match between South Africa India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021(AP)

Karnataka wrapped up their Elite Group C tie against Tripura on January 29 at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala with a 29-run win. Mayank scored a valiant 51 off 100 in that match as Karnataka remained atop in the points table with two wins in four matches, separated from second-placed Tamil Nadu, also on 15 points from four matches, by a superior net run rate.

The team was supposed to travel with the whole team to Rajkot via Delhi when the incident happened.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The news agency further reported that if Mayank feels better and is in a position to travel, he will fly back to Bengaluru at the earliest.

Karnataka will play their next match on February 2 in Surat's Lalabhai Contractor Stadium against Railways, followed by a top-of-the-table clash with Tamil Nadu in Chennai on February 9.

Mayank has been Karnataka's second-highest run-getter so far with 310 runs in seven innings at 44.28, with two centuries and a fifty. Devdutt Padikkal stands ahead with 369 runs in four innings at 92.25, with two hundreds.

The Karnataka captain had, however, wrapped up the 2022/23 season as the leading run-scorer, having amassed 990 runs in 13 innings at 82.50.

Despite the impressive in India's premier first-class tournament, Mayank never earned a call back to the national side, where he last played in March 2022 against Sri Lanka. Having made his debut in 2018, Mayank made 21 appearances for India in the traditional format, where he scored 1488 runs at 41.3, with four centuries. He also appeared in five ODI matches for India.

