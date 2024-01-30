'If God wants, my son will be back with me': Shikhar Dhawan reveals he 'hasn't had a word with Zoravar for 6 months'

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan made an emotional revelation in a recent interview, saying that he yearns to hug his son Zoravar, whom he has not met in the last five to six months. Dhawan made the statement as he opened up on life following his divorce from Aesha Mukerji. Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar

In conversation with Humans of Bombay, the 38-year-old poured his heart out as he said that he wished to provide Zoravar with the fatherly love that he deserves.

“When I used to visit my son in Australia for a week, he used to meet me only for a few hours. I want to spend quality time with him, want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months,” said Dhawan.

“I'm still positive and sending love to my son. I want him to be happy, hopefully one day if God wants, he'll be back with me,” Dhawan added.

Dhawan's revelation comes precisely a month after he penned an emotional note for his son on his birthday advising him to "be naughty but not destructive".

Dhawan tied the knot with Aesha, who had two daughters from her first marriage, in 2012. However, the two went separate ways in 2021 following an unsuccessful marriage. The grounds for the divorce was "cruelty" inflicted on the cricketer by his estranged wife. The court accepted Dhawan's allegations, which included accusations of being kept apart from their son and pressured into financial decisions.

The court also granted Dhawan mandatory visitation rights to meet his son in India and Australia, including overnight stays with the India cricket star and his family, especially during school holidays. However, the recent statement reveals that Dhawan continues to face challenges in establishing any connections with his son.

The left-handed batter has, meanwhile, been out of reckoning for a spot in the Indian team across formats. After losing his spot in the Test side in 2018, Dhawan was dropped from T20Is in 2021 and lost his place in ODIs in 2022, despite leading second-string Indian teams multiple times that year.