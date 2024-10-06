Mayank Yadav leaves Ashwin spellbound after matching chief selector Agarkar's 18-year-old feat on India debut

Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav announced his arrival in international cricket with a bang as Bangladesh batters failed to handle his rapid pace in the first T20I at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. After an impressive show in IPL 2024, Mayank got fast-tracked into the Indian team with a maiden call-up for Bangladesh T20Is, and the team management didn't waste any time to put him on the big stage. Mayank Yadav, right, reacts as he celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India.(AP)

The 22-year-old received his debut cap from Murali Karthik as India elected to bowl first in the series opener. Suryakumar Yadav introduced him to the attack on the final over of the powerplay, and the young paceman didn't disappoint at all. He started off with a maiden over to start his international career. He became the third Indian bowler to start his T20I career with a maiden over.

First over in T20I career a maiden (Indian player)

Ajit Agarkar vs South Africa, Joburg 2006

Arshdeep Singh vs England, Southampton 2022

Mayank Yadav vs Bangladesh, Gwalior 2024

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also impressed with Mayank's start to international cricket as he hailed him on X., formerly known as Twitter.

"Mayank Maiden Yadav #INDvBAN," Ashwin wrote on X.

Surya decided to stick with him for another over after the powerplay, and the speedster opened his international wicket account with Mahmudullah's wicket for 1. The Bangladesh batter decided to go hard on Mayank by stepping out but only managed to mistime the ball and was caught by Washington Sundar.

However, things got a bit haywire for him when he returned to bowl his third in the 13th over and leaked 15 runs off it after getting hit for a six and a couple of fours.

In the final over, he did a tidy job and gave just three runs off his final over and finished the match with excellent figures of 1/21 after four overs.

The LSG paceman had a sensational start to IPL with his Player of the Match performance on debut. His ability to bowl 145 kmph at regular intervals made him an instant favourite amongst the fans and critics and now a strong international debut is a bright sign for Indian cricket.

Arshdeep, Varun bundle out Bangladesh for 127

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were the pick of the bowlers for India, with three wickets each, and Bangladesh were bundled out for just 127 in 19.5 overs. Bangladesh kipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

Bangladesh: 127 all out in 19.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/14, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31).