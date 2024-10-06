India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Score: IND's next-gen to takes centre stage as captain Suryakumar hunts 2nd series win

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav started his time as India's T20I captain with a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka at the latter's home. That was a team featuring a number of young India stars with many of the regulars either rested or, as was the case with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, retired. It is the same in Suryakumar's second series as skipper in the shortest format as India host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series....Read More

Arguably the most exciting of the young guns who could feature today will be Mayank Yadav. The 22-year-old took the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm last year but injuries cut short his number of appearances for Lucknow Super Giants to just four. In those four games, he took seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 6.99.

Suryakumar did not face Mayank in the nets but said that he was as impressed as everyong else with the youngster. “The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that x factor and others as well. I have not played in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make,” said the skipper. "Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on both international and domestic circuit. He is a good addition to the Indian team.”

Another factor to look forward will be how an opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma works out for the team. With Yashasvi Jaiswal pretty much cementing himself at the top of the order and Shubman Gill being arguably ahead of everyong else as well, Samson and Abhishek would be looking to make a good case of themselves now that both players have been rested for this series.