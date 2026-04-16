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MCA introduces central contracts for domestic players

The contract structure is split into three categories but the MCA has also set certain eligibility criteria

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 09:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday officially rolled out a player contract system, aimed at providing financial stability to its players, a structured environment and retaining rising talent in Mumbai cricket.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik. (PTI)

HT had earlier reported about the MCA’s plan to introduce a graded contract system, along the lines of the central contracts of the national board. The decision was announced during its previous Apex Council meeting held in January.

With the structural modalities finalised, the MCA became the first association to implement a contract system for its players. The contract structure is split into three categories; Grade A set to receive between 12 lakh to 20 lakh per annum. Those in Grade B will get between 8 lakh to 12 lakh while Grade C players will receive 8 lakh.

“This initiative marks a new era for Mumbai cricket. We are proud to be the first association to implement a player contract system — a progressive step that will provide greater security, structure, and growth opportunities for our Mumbai players,” said Ajinkya Naik, the MCA president.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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