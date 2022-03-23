Australia captain Meg Lanning joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list with match-winning century

Australia captain Meg Lanning towered above the rest in their Women's World Cup match against South Africa as she roared back to form with an unbeaten 135 off 130 balls to lead her team to victory by five wickets. Her innings helped Australia chase down a target of 272 with nearly five overs to spare.

ALSO READ | 'In the end, all Rishabh can do is..': Shane Watson gives his verdict on comparisons between Pant and MS Dhoni

Lanning had been criticised earlier in the tournament for her poor form with the bat but she first turned it around by scoring 97 against India before her unbeaten century against South Africa. Both knocks came in chasing efforts.

Tuesday's ton was Lanning's 10th in a chasing effort in ODIs, putting her in a league of her own in women's cricket. New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite is second on the list and she has just five centuries in a chasing effort. All of Lanning's centuries while chasing have ended in Australia winning the match. Only Virat Kohli (22), Sachin Tendulkar (14) and Rohit Sharma (11) have more hundreds in successful ODI chases.

Lanning's 135 not out is also the joint-second highest individual score in a Women's ODI chase. Moreover, each of the top three individual scores while chasing in Women's ODIs has been recorded by Lanning. She scored 152* against Sri Lanka at the 2017 World Cup, and an unbeaten 135 against West Indies in 2014.