A great day for Gurnoor Brar, by all means.

Brar celebrates after taking the wicket of Conway. (AFP) more less

On Friday, the fast bowler from Punjab finally made his Test debut for India after receiving his Test cap from none other than Jasprit Bumrah. With that, he became the 321st player to represent the team in Test cricket.

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“It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifices to get this cap. Please keep this cap with utmost respect and keep this honour really high,” Bumrah told him.

And Gurnoor didn't take long to impress. He trapped Devon Conway in front of the wickets for 31 to provide India with the breakthrough after Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to have a field at Christchurch in the second and final Test of the series.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurnoor received his maiden call-up earlier this year for the one-off Test against Afghanistan; however, he didn't make it to the Playing XI. He was also part of the team for two Tests against Sri Lanka in August, but again he didn't feature in any of those games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurnoor received his maiden call-up earlier this year for the one-off Test against Afghanistan; however, he didn't make it to the Playing XI. He was also part of the team for two Tests against Sri Lanka in August, but again he didn't feature in any of those games. {{/usCountry}}

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Gurnoor had a great ODI series before the Test rubber in the Antipodean nation. He took nine wickets in three games to help the visitors to a 3-1 victory and was rightly chosen Player of the Series.

The 26-year-old made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June, after which he featured in matches against England, West Indies and the Blackcaps. In one of his memorable red-ball performances this year, he took a 10-for for India A against hosts Sri Lanka A in a thumping win at Galle and guided his team to a 1-0 series win. Last month he played two games for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.

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Test cricket is Gurnoor's favourite format, and one hopes over time he develops into a fearsome bowler. Many believe he can be the next Bumrah. Gurnoor has a lot of things going for him. He is very tall, around 6'5'', and has genuine pace. One really hopes that he lives up to expectations.