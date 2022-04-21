MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live

After enduring six defeats on the trot, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be desperate to open their account when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. The five-time champions are yet to win in the ongoing edition and a defeat will crush their chances of making it to the play-offs.

CSK, on the other hand, are having a similar outing, winning just one of the six matches they've played so far. The team stand one spot above Mumbai on the points table and will be equally desperate for a positive result.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between CSK and MI:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 21).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com.

