MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Uncertainty over Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni steals spotlight as rivalry clash heats up
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Uncertainty surrounds the availability of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni ahead of the high-profile clash, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the much-anticipated rivalry.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Another chapter in the IPL’s fiercest rivalry is set to unfold as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings gear up for a high-stakes clash. The two most successful sides in the tournament’s history carry a legacy of delivering under pressure, but they head into this contest with contrasting momentum. Mumbai appear to have found their groove at the right time, coming off a clinical win over Gujarat Titans, and will be keen to build on that performance and keep the momentum going. ...Read More
Chennai, on the other hand, have looked a bit unsettled and are still searching for the right combination. The lack of consistency in their XI has shown in patches, and the absence of key figures has only added to their concerns. MS Dhoni is yet to feature this season due to fitness issues, leaving a significant gap in experience and leadership, especially in crunch moments. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has missed the last couple of games for Mumbai, slightly disrupting their otherwise stable setup.
Even so, matches between these two teams rarely follow a script. Over the years, this rivalry has produced several unforgettable moments, with both sides known to raise their level when facing each other. With important points at stake, neither team can afford to slip, which only adds to the intensity surrounding this contest.
There was a hint of optimism ahead of the game as Rohit and Dhoni were seen spending time in the nets on Wednesday, batting alongside each other, although neither has been officially cleared to return. Rohit, who played the first four matches, had to walk off during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru around 10 days ago with a hamstring injury. Since then, he has been steadily working towards regaining full fitness and remains on the comeback trail.
CSK started their campaign still searching for rhythm and the right combination, a phase most teams go through early in the tournament. Just when things seemed to be settling, a hamstring injury to local talent Ayush Mhatre, who had already contributed 201 runs, came as a significant setback.
For MI, Tilak Varma’s standout knock in Ahmedabad helped end a four-match losing streak, offering some much-needed relief. The five-time champions, however, are still trying to steady their campaign. Tilak’s innings could turn out to be the spark they needed, especially given Mumbai’s track record of bouncing back strongly in such situations.
That said, there are still areas of concern. Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his usual best, managing just one half-century so far, while skipper Hardik Pandya has struggled to make an impact, neither finishing games with the bat nor anchoring the innings when required.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 04:51:10 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: SKY also struggling!
MI vs CSK Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t quite found his rhythm this season, scoring 121 runs in six matches at an average of 20.17. While his strike rate of 151.25 suggests he’s looking to play his natural game, the consistency hasn’t been there. With just one fifty and a highest score of 51, he hasn’t been able to take control of innings like he usually does, leaving Mumbai Indians wanting more from one of their most dependable batters.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 04:37:04 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad in poor form!
MI vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad has endured a tough run this season, managing just 82 runs in six matches at an average of 13.67. His strike rate of 112.33 is well below his career mark of 136.50, highlighting his struggle to find rhythm. With no half-centuries so far and a highest score of 28, Gaikwad has been unable to provide solid starts, adding to Chennai Super Kings’ batting concerns.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 04:23:23 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: MS Dhoni yet to play in IPL 2026!
MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni is yet to feature in this IPL season after picking up a calf strain just before the tournament began late last month. The injury has kept the Chennai Super Kings skipper out so far, but there were encouraging signs during training. Dhoni had an intense session on Tuesday, keeping wickets with full involvement before spending time batting in the nets, indicating steady progress in his recovery even though his availability remains uncertain.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 04:11:21 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: Rohit suffered injury vs RCB!
MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, who played the first four matches for Mumbai Indians this season, suffered a hamstring injury during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru around 10 days ago and had to walk off the field. The setback ruled him out of the last couple of matches, and he has since been working his way back to full fitness, remaining on the comeback trail.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 04:00:56 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: Rohit, Dhoni joined nets but availability still in doubt!
MI vs CSK Live Score: Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were seen batting during a nets session on Wednesday, offering a positive sign ahead of the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The experienced duo spent time in the middle, going through their routines, but there is still no official confirmation on their availability for the match. Both players are recovering from fitness concerns, and their participation remains uncertain, leaving fans and team management waiting for a final call.
- Thu, 23 Apr 2026 03:45:24 pm
MI vs CSK Live Score: Hello and welcome
MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.