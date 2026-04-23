MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Uncertainty over Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni steals spotlight as rivalry clash heats up

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Another chapter in the IPL’s fiercest rivalry is set to unfold as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings gear up for a high-stakes clash. The two most successful sides in the tournament’s history carry a legacy of delivering under pressure, but they head into this contest with contrasting momentum. Mumbai appear to have found their groove at the right time, coming off a clinical win over Gujarat Titans, and will be keen to build on that performance and keep the momentum going. ...Read More

Chennai, on the other hand, have looked a bit unsettled and are still searching for the right combination. The lack of consistency in their XI has shown in patches, and the absence of key figures has only added to their concerns. MS Dhoni is yet to feature this season due to fitness issues, leaving a significant gap in experience and leadership, especially in crunch moments. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has missed the last couple of games for Mumbai, slightly disrupting their otherwise stable setup.

Even so, matches between these two teams rarely follow a script. Over the years, this rivalry has produced several unforgettable moments, with both sides known to raise their level when facing each other. With important points at stake, neither team can afford to slip, which only adds to the intensity surrounding this contest.

There was a hint of optimism ahead of the game as Rohit and Dhoni were seen spending time in the nets on Wednesday, batting alongside each other, although neither has been officially cleared to return. Rohit, who played the first four matches, had to walk off during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru around 10 days ago with a hamstring injury. Since then, he has been steadily working towards regaining full fitness and remains on the comeback trail.

CSK started their campaign still searching for rhythm and the right combination, a phase most teams go through early in the tournament. Just when things seemed to be settling, a hamstring injury to local talent Ayush Mhatre, who had already contributed 201 runs, came as a significant setback.

For MI, Tilak Varma’s standout knock in Ahmedabad helped end a four-match losing streak, offering some much-needed relief. The five-time champions, however, are still trying to steady their campaign. Tilak’s innings could turn out to be the spark they needed, especially given Mumbai’s track record of bouncing back strongly in such situations.

That said, there are still areas of concern. Suryakumar Yadav has not been at his usual best, managing just one half-century so far, while skipper Hardik Pandya has struggled to make an impact, neither finishing games with the bat nor anchoring the innings when required.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes