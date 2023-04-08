MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit vs Dhoni as Mumbai Indians aim to bounce back vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. MI are currently in ninth position in the ten-team table, with zero points. The Rohit Sharma-led side have played only one match, which they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, CSK are sixth with two points from two games. MS Dhoni and Co. are currently sixth in the standings, having bounced back from their opening defeat to clinch victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

