Having already confirmed a playoff berth, Mumbai Indians will be aiming to keep their top spot, when they take on Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. MI are currently on top of the table with 10 points in six games, with two matches remaining. Meanwhile, DC are second with eight points from six fixtures and two matches remaining. Both sides faced each other in Match 7, where MI won by eight wickets. MI vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online(PTI)

Chasing a target of 106 runs, MI reached 109/2 in 15 overs, with Yastika Bhatia smacking 41 runs off 32 balls. Tara Norris and Alice Capsey bagged a wicket each for DC. Initially, DC were bowled out for 105 in 18 overs, with Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews taking three dismissals each.

When will the MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will take place on Monday, March 20, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match be broadcasted live on TV in India?

The MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will broadcasted on TV in India through Sports18 Network.

Where to follow live streaming of MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match?

The MI vs DC WPL 2023 cricket match will be live streamed on JioCinema.

