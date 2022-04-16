MI vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians hope to end search for maiden win against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the IPL trophy, will hope that their search for a maiden win this season ends at the Brabourne Stadium when they take on Lucknow Super Giants, who presently stand fifth in the points table with three wins and two losses. LSG, however, will be heading in to the game after facing a roadblock against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Mumbai, meanwhile, stand at the bottom of the table after losing their first five games for the second time in an IPL season. Back in 2014, they had lost their first five games, but won seven of their remaining nine games to make the playoffs. Can Rohit Sharma's men turn their fate around at the Brabourne Stadium and script yet another sensational comeback?