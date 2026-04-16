MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: De Kock gets half-century as Mumbai Indians fightback
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock got a half-century for Mumbai Indians, leading their fightback after early dismissals. Arshdeep Singh struck in back-to-back deliveries in the third over, removing Ryan Rickelton (2) and Suryakumar Yadav (0), handing Punjab Kings a strong start.
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock has bagged a half-century and is building momentum for Mumbai Indians. The South African's half-century came at the right moment as MI recovered after early dismissals. Punjab Kings have been handed a strong start as Arshdeep Singh struck early, picking up two wickets in back-to-back balls in the third over. First he removed Ryan Rickelton (2) and then Suryakumar Yadav (0). Initially, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI are struggling right now and is in ninth position in the standings with a win and three defeats after four matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are third with three wins in four games, and their one match was abandoned due to rain. MI are also without star opener Rohit Sharma. The veteran left the pitch after hurting his hamstring during MI's last match against RCB on Sunday. Although he wasn't there during training on Tuesday, he was present for a light training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. He was seen doing some jogging and also spent some time in the nets against net bowlers and throwdown experts. Despite winning their opener for the first time in 13 seasons, MI have been going through a disastrous campaign this year. What's made it worse is MI's poor performance in power play. The franchise has taken only three wickets in the crucial first six overs across four matches. ...Read More
Jasprit Bumrah has been in good form for MI this year, but he has also gone wicketless in four matches so far. MI also have Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya in their seam bowling attack. For MI, they haven't been able to accelerate early, and there has been a huge amount of pressure on the middle order, which includes Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who have also not been in good form. Suryakumar got a half-century this season. But Tilak has registered scores of 20, 0, 14 and 1 so far. Meanwhile, English all-rounder Will Jacks has been unavailable for them.
PBKS, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams this season. Having finished as runners-up last season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has continued that momentum into this campaign. Iyer is their top run-scorer with 137 runs in four matches at an average of 68.50 and a 187.67 strike rate. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has also been in good form, scoring 131 runs in four games at 157.83 and an average of 43.67. The PBKS bowling department has also been in decent form, with Vyshak Vijaykumar leading the pack with five wickets in four matches. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett is second with four dismissals. Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken three wickets in this campaign.
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- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:23:34 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Half-century!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: De Kock smacks Chahal for a six, over deep midwicket! SHOT! Then takes a single, to long on. Half-century!
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:21:08 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - 86/2 (9)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A poor ball by Vyshak and De Kock cuts it late through backward point for a four! SHOT! Over ends with a streak of singles.
MI - 86/2 (9)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:09:09 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - 67/2 (7)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chahal tosses it up, on middle. Dhir hammers it over long-off for a six! Then he takes a single, followed by another six, this time swept over cow corner! SHOT! 50-run stand comes up, De Kock smacks him for a four! Wide and then a dot, over ends with a single.
MI - 67/2 (7)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:03:17 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Good over for Mumbai!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026:A short length delivery by Vyshak, on middle. Dhir goes on the backfoot, puls it over midwicket for a four! SHOT! Then its a dot, and then he launches it for a four again, past deep square leg. Then he smacks Vyshak for a six, over long-on. Dhir drives it straight to mid-off for a single.
MI - 48/2 (6)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:52:19 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - 25/2 (4)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A full delivery by Bartlett, on the pads. Dhir guides it through midwicket, and it races away for a four, past the fielder. Then he takes a single, followed by De Kock taking a double. The over ends with a single and then a double.
MI - 25/2 (4)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:43:47 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Arshdeep strikes again!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Another wicket! Arshdeep gets Suryakumar now! The MI skipper gets an outside edge, and it flies to short third man for a catch! OUT!!!
Suryakumar c Chahal b Arshdeep 0 (1)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:42:08 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Arshdeep removes Rickelton!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: OUT!!!! Arshdeep sprays it down leg, and Rickelton hits it straight to Shashank for a catch, at deep square leg! OUT!!
Rickelton c Shashank b Arshdeep 2 (8)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:39:35 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - 12/0 (2)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The second over begins with a single and then De Kock slams Jansen over cover for a six! SHOT! It is followed by a four, the ball clips the pads, and goes to the fine leg ropes for four leg byes. The over ends with three consecutive dots.
MI - 12/0 (2)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:34:24 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - 1/0 (1)
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A good delivery by Arshdeep to begin with, there is swing on offer and it goes past the batter. No run. It is followed by a streak of dots. Its only in the final ball that Rickelton opens his account, guides it to deep backward point for a single.
MI - 1/0 (1)
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:32:28 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Game on!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The action begins! Rickelton and De Kock open for MI. Arshdeep bowls first over!
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:12:52 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI - Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:05:49 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit misses out!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Speaking after toss, MI skipper Hardik said, “We were looking to bowl first as well. Time to get W. I think last game we went for 4 20 plus overs and as a group we are aware of what not to be done. Ro misses out from last game, he will take a couple of games. Santner also misses out.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:05:03 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What did Shreyas Iyer say?
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Speaking after the match, PBKS skipper Iyer said, “We are looking to bowl first. Our combination has been splendid so far so we want to continue. Team should stick to the present and not to get complacent. Looks a bit dry. We are going with the same team.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:01:54 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS captain Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:50:34 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Toss upcoming!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Toss is upcoming! It is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned folks!
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:40:07 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Wadhera backs Iyer
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS' Wadhera hailed Shreyas Iyer. “I was talking to Shreyas yesterday and he told me, 'You play freely, taking pressure is my job.' It tells you a lot about him as a leader-he enjoys that responsibility. Seeing him finish games and stay not out in our recent wins has been fabulous for the entire group,” he said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:31:56 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: ‘I’m ready to bat anywhere' - Naman Dhir
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will MI change their batting order?
Speaking ahead of the match, MI's Dhir said, "I haven't been told anything. The team management will take a call and we will get to know tomorrow only. I'm absolutely ready to bat anywhere. Even last year, I batted up the order, sometimes at No. 5 or No. 7."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:27:11 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Onus on Priyansh!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya has been in good form this season, and has been striking at 188.41 in the powerplay since last campaign. It is also the highest strike rate by a batter in IPL in this time duration among players who have faced at least 150 balls in powerplay. In 20 matches and 20 innings, Arya has registered 578 runs at an average of 28.90 with a strike rate of 190.13, including a ton and three half-centuries. This season, he has scored 10 runs at an average of 34.33 with a strike rate of 264.10 and also a half-century.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:14:47 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS' record at Wankhede
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS have a strong record against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. They have beaten MI five times in ten IPL games at the Wankhede, which is the joint most by a side, alongwith CSK and RCB (both five in 13).
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:07:38 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chahal's record vs Hardik
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chahal has a good record vs Hardik. He has bowled 75 balls against the MI captain, conceding only 71 runs and removing him on four occassions.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:01:37 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: No Rohit for Mumbai?
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit is currently suffering from a hamstring injury, and is unlikely to be in action tonight. He could be replaced by De Kock, but then Boult could be dropped. MI could also hand Malewar or Minz a chance.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:53:37 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI squad
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w),Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:30:48 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS squad
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:21:42 pm
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 match as MI take on PBKS in Mumbai. It is expected to be a blockbuster showdown, but MI also need to find some form. They have only one match this season and face a side that finished as runners-up last year.