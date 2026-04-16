MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: De Kock gets half-century as Mumbai Indians fightback

MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock plays a shot.(ANI Pic Service)

MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock has bagged a half-century and is building momentum for Mumbai Indians. The South African's half-century came at the right moment as MI recovered after early dismissals. Punjab Kings have been handed a strong start as Arshdeep Singh struck early, picking up two wickets in back-to-back balls in the third over. First he removed Ryan Rickelton (2) and then Suryakumar Yadav (0). Initially, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. MI are struggling right now and is in ninth position in the standings with a win and three defeats after four matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are third with three wins in four games, and their one match was abandoned due to rain. MI are also without star opener Rohit Sharma. The veteran left the pitch after hurting his hamstring during MI's last match against RCB on Sunday. Although he wasn't there during training on Tuesday, he was present for a light training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. He was seen doing some jogging and also spent some time in the nets against net bowlers and throwdown experts. Despite winning their opener for the first time in 13 seasons, MI have been going through a disastrous campaign this year. What's made it worse is MI's poor performance in power play. The franchise has taken only three wickets in the crucial first six overs across four matches. ...Read More