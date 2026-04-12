MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the same field after 127 days, but in opposite dugouts

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Mumbai Indians will take on RCB in the 20th match of the IPL 2026.(X images)

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians return to the Wankhede on Sunday night for one of IPL's marquee fixtures. However, this is not just another Rohit Sharma versus Virat Kohli billboard. It is the 20th match of IPL 2026, and both teams arrive with very different early-season moods. Mumbai come into this home game with a record of LLW, still looking for rhythm after an uneven start, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive as the defending champions with a stronger LWW run behind them. The head-to-head is still tilted in Mumbai's favour with 19 wins to 15 from 34 meetings, which gives the contest a familiar edge even before the first ball is bowled. ...Read More