WPL 2026, MI vs RCB LIVE Score: Defending champions Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in opener

WPL 2026, MI vs RCB Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Two-time winners and also defending champions, MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are up against the only other title-winning WPL side. Mumbai have the best squad on paper at least. The squad consists of captains from India, England, and the West Indies (Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews). Ahead of the new season, MI retained most of their squad and boasts a dominant batting unit. MI has received an additional boost with the inclusion of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, Australian Milly Illingworth, and India's Amanjot Kaur. Shabnim Ismail is expected to lead the MI bowling attack, which also has Saika Ishaque....Read More
RCB failed in their title defence last year, finishing poorly. They are without star all-rounder Elysse Perry, who withdrew from WPL 2026 due to personal reasons. India all-rounder Sayali Sathgare has been roped in as her replacement for ₹30 lakh. RCB boasts strong firepower in Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, and Nadine de Klerk. Lauren Bell will lead their pace attack, assisted by Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar and De Klerk. Meanwhile, they have Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and Harris as their spin options.
The match will also be special for both Harmanpreet and Mandhana. The pair return to the stadium where they clinched the World Cup title two months ago. The spotlight will also be on Shreyanka, who returns to action after spending more than a year sidelined. She had a breakthrough 2024 campaign, ending the season as the leading wicket-taker as RCB also won their maiden title.
WPL 2026, MI vs RCB Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
