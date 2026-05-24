MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. Rajasthan Royals are one match away from qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They take on Mumbai Indians in their final league game on Sunday, and a win will see them grab the final playoff berth. MI are already eliminated from the playoff race. If RR lose to MI, they won't qualify for the playoffs, as Punjab Kings' victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday means they will. RR skipper Riyan Parag is expected to be back in the playing XI for the MI game, after missing the previous two matches due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is also expected to return, having missed the last two games due to an elbow and knee issue. ...Read More

All eyes will be on the face-off between young RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He smacked Bumrah for a six off the very first ball, when both sides met earlier this season in Guwahati. Speaking ahead of the match, RR assistant coach Trevor Penney said, "He's very confident. He's just so excited every day to go and play and practise. So, to be honest, we don't really have to talk to him too much. He's just in his little bubble. He practises hard and then, when he goes out to play, he just enjoys himself. So, it's pretty rare. I've been in cricket for 40 years and I haven't seen that before. Long may that last. And yeah, I certainly hope it works tomorrow."

If RR lose, the fight for the final playoff berth will go down to the wire as KKR also face DC in the final league game on Sunday. A defeat for RR will mean that PBKS will qualify for the playoffs, unless KKR defeats DC by a huge margin and improves their NRR. "So, it's just this one game tomorrow. Mumbai, obviously, is a World XI. They've got such a good team as well, so you can never count them out. And, as you say, they've got nothing to lose. So, they could come out playing like millionaires - which most of them already are. But yeah, it's exciting. It's nice to be in this position where we're one point clear. So, if we win, it's all in our hands and we can go ahead to the qualifiers and get up to Chandigarh," Penney further added.