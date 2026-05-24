MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RR look to seal playoff berth in final league game, all eyes on Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A win against Mumbai Indians will see Rajasthan Royals grab the final playoff berth. But a defeat will see either Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders take the final berth.
- 5 Mins agoRohit vs Sandeep and Archer
- 19 Mins agoMust-win game for RR
- 34 Mins agoMI squad
- 37 Mins agoRR squad
- 48 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are one match away from qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. They take on Mumbai Indians in their final league game on Sunday, and a win will see them grab the final playoff berth. MI are already eliminated from the playoff race. If RR lose to MI, they won't qualify for the playoffs, as Punjab Kings' victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday means they will. RR skipper Riyan Parag is expected to be back in the playing XI for the MI game, after missing the previous two matches due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is also expected to return, having missed the last two games due to an elbow and knee issue....Read More
All eyes will be on the face-off between young RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He smacked Bumrah for a six off the very first ball, when both sides met earlier this season in Guwahati. Speaking ahead of the match, RR assistant coach Trevor Penney said, "He's very confident. He's just so excited every day to go and play and practise. So, to be honest, we don't really have to talk to him too much. He's just in his little bubble. He practises hard and then, when he goes out to play, he just enjoys himself. So, it's pretty rare. I've been in cricket for 40 years and I haven't seen that before. Long may that last. And yeah, I certainly hope it works tomorrow."
If RR lose, the fight for the final playoff berth will go down to the wire as KKR also face DC in the final league game on Sunday. A defeat for RR will mean that PBKS will qualify for the playoffs, unless KKR defeats DC by a huge margin and improves their NRR. "So, it's just this one game tomorrow. Mumbai, obviously, is a World XI. They've got such a good team as well, so you can never count them out. And, as you say, they've got nothing to lose. So, they could come out playing like millionaires - which most of them already are. But yeah, it's exciting. It's nice to be in this position where we're one point clear. So, if we win, it's all in our hands and we can go ahead to the qualifiers and get up to Chandigarh," Penney further added.
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit vs Sandeep and Archer
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sandeep removed Rohit six times in 13 IPL innings, conceding only 38 runs off 47 balls, at a strike rate of 80.85. Archer also has a dominant record vs the MI opener, dismissing him thrice in nine innings for 36 off 36 balls.
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Must-win game for RR
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A win will see RR finish in fourth spot with 16 points, taking them to the playoffs. Meanwhile a defeat will see them miss out on the playoffs.
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: MI squad
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Mahipal Lomror, Ruchit Ahir
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RR squad
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2026 fixture as MI face RR in Mumbai. RR are one game away from sealing playoff qualification. But only a win will see them take the final berth. Stay tuned folks!