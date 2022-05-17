MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Kane Williamson in focus as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians in do-or-die clash

IPL 2022 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match Today: After enduring five consecutive defeats, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to eke out a positive result when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening. This will also be the final hope for SRH to remain in the play-offs contention, who are currently placed eight on the ten-team points table with five wins from twelve encounters. Standing against them are Mumbai Indians (MI), who were the first side to be eliminated from the tournament. However, Rohit Sharma and co will look to finish the tournament on a high and can play the perfect party spoilers for Hyderabad. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

