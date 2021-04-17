MI vs SRH: Kieron Pollard hits the longest six of IPL 2021- WATCH

Kieron Pollard is already known for his big-hitting in cricket. The burly West Indian has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' franchise since he was bought in 2010. Since then, Pollard has continued to provide the impetus to the batting unit while bailing them out in crunch situations.

On Saturday, Pollard smashed a six that was so long that it left the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Pollard smashed the longest six of IPL 2021 against SRH. The distance of the six was 105 meters. Before Pollard, the longest six was hit by Glenn Maxwell (100m).

Facing Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Pollard stood back and hit a massive hit off his back foot. Watch here:-

Rohit Sharma won the toss for MI and elected to bat first on Saturday in the IPL 2021 match against SRH. MI made one change to their playing XI. Marco Jansen made way for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the starting 11.

"We are gonna bat first. Very hard to predict, looks like a good track but we will only get to know as the game progresses. Looks a bit sluggish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills. The last game was good for us. Adam Milne comes in place of Jansen," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH decided to make some wholesale changes to their playing XI. Four changes were made to the line-up as Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed were picked for the MI match. Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan were dropped from the playing XI. Still, Kane Williamson is not there in the team.

"We would've batted first for sure. All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before, we have made four changes. Can't remember the names, gotta look at the team-sheet," David Warner said at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult