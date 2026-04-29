MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma’s comeback unclear as Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Follow latest score and updates as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Looking to stay alive in the race to the playoffs, struggling Mumbai Indians take on red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Two teams at opposite ends of the points table face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with eyes on playoff qualification, which, although not finalised, is beginning to take shape with IPL 2026 past the halfway mark. After eight games each in the 19th edition of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have not won the IPL title since 2016 and last reached the final in 2024, stand fourth on the table with five wins, four of which came in consecutive matches. ...Read More
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, one of the most prolific teams in IPL history, are in ninth place with just two wins from seven games. With seven matches still left in the season for the Hardik Pandya-led side, Mumbai still have matters in their own hands, with even a theoretical chance of finishing in the top two. But right now, that seems far from plausible for a side that has lost five of its last six matches, including a 103-run thrashing at home to Chennai Super Kings. Yet, a win against high-flying SRH could be that turning point for Hardik.
Nothing has gone right for Mumbai this season. Their batting has been among the worst across phases, with their best performer, Tilak Varma, ranking 31st on the Orange Cap list. The bowling hasn’t been impressive either.
On the other hand, SRH have been one of the best batting sides this season, with Abhishek Sharma (38), Ishan Kishan (312), and Heinrich Klaasen (349) leading the charge. Their bowling unit has also stepped up after a slow start and has been further strengthened by the return of captain Pat Cummins.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:52:05 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: What does the pitch report say?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Here's what Ian Bishop and Nick Knight said: "61m and 67m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. It's not a big ground, but there's a slight difference between the square boundaries. There is a nice covering of grass on a good length area at one end of the pitch, the bowlers might not mind it, but it does let the ball slide on. As you go down the pitch, you can see the grass build-up, but as you go down to the other end, it looks much drier. Bowlers have used slower balls much more at this end. If it is a high-scoring surface, then the bowlers like Eshan Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Sakib Hussain will look to take pace off the ball."
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:49:57 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Will Jacks set for return?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The England cricketer is there in the Wankhede Stadium, and ESPNCricinfo reported that he just marked his run-up. Overall, he has plated 21 IPL games in his career, 13 for MI last season, where he scored 233 runs at a strike rate of 135.46.
What about Keshav Maharaj then? With the South African, who came in as an injury replacement for Mitchell Santner, play?
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:40:58 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: What about Bumrah vs Abhishek?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: This will be an intriguing battle, and has been one of the subplots in the build-up to the game. Bumrah, who has been one of the finest bowlers in the world in this format, hasn't had quite the luck with wickets this season, picking just two. But in a season, where uber-aggressive batting has been the flavour, with teams racking up 200-plus totals at will, Bumrah's impressive economy rate has been a stand-out. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma has been one of the best batters this season, standing second in the Orange Cap list. Overall, he has scored 17 runs against the senior bowler in 23 balls, at a strike rate of 73.91, and has been dismissed twice across five innings.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:33:56 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Will Rohit Sharma play?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma's absence has left a void that Danish Malewar (2, 0) hasn't been able to fill in the last two games, and it remains to be seen whether the former skipper has regained fitness after a hamstring issue. Should he play, SRH will rely in Cummins to take care of Rohit, having dismissed the former MI captain five times before.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:25:21 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: A look at the squads for the two teams
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Here are the squads for the two teams…
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:15:59 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Win the toss and opt to?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Of the four matches at the venue this season, Mumbai lost chasing twice in three instances. Their only win came against KKR, when they chased down 222 in 19.1 overs for the lost of four wickets. Mumbai, in fact, have the worst chasing record since 2024, losing 13 times in 20 games. Sunrisers, on the other hand, prefer defending the total. They won four of their five games batting first, and lost on three of four occasions batting second.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:05:00 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: What to expect at Wankhede?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Wankhede will likely produce another high-scoring game. Three of the four first-innings totals at the venue has been over 200. In fact, 215 has been the average first-innings score at the venue, while 223 has been the average winning total.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:49:37 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Head-to-head tie
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Sunrisers have a 19-15 advantage against Mumbai Indians as per the head-to-head tie. However, Mumbai have won five of their last six matches against the Sunrisers, and have won seven of their nine games at the Wankhede against SRH. Yet, in IPL 2026, the Hardik-led side has looked quite different, having lost three of their four home games already. In fact, this was the first time in an IPL edition that Mumbai have lost three games at the Wankhede.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:44:23 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Breaking down SRH's performance - bowling
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: In the first four matches, in which SRH lost three, bowling emerged as a major concern in the absence of Pat Cummins. They picked only 20 wickets in that phase, at an economy rate of 10.42 (sixth best). However, after April 11, Sunrisers won four games in a row, during which they picked up 37 wickets, only behind CSK (38), at an economy rate of 10. It was down to the emergence of two rookie pacers - Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, alongside Eshan Malinga, before the return of Cummins last week.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:31:37 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Breaking down SRH's performance - batting
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Sunrisers have scored the most runs this season, with a tally of 1598 runs at an average of almost 10, which, although it is the average scoring rate this season, still ranks behind PBKS and RCB. They also have six 200-plus totals this season in eight games, and have hit the most boundaries (234) in IPL 2026.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:24:57 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: How has SRH performed so far this season?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: With five wins in eight matches, amounting to 10 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 champions, stand fourth in the points table. Here's how they performed in the first eight matches this season.
vs RCB, Mar 28 - lost by 6 wickets
vs KKR, Apr 2 - won by 65 runs
vs LSG, Apr 5 - lost by 5 wickets
vs PBKS, Apr 11 - lost by 6 wickets
vs RR, Apr 13 - won by 57 runs
vs CKS, Apr 18 - won by 10 runs
vs DC, Apr 21 - won by 47 runs
vs RR, Apr 25 - won by 5 wickets.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:14:30 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Breaking down MI's performance - bowling
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians have taken 33 wickets this season, the joint-worst for any team, alongside Delhi Capitals. Their economy rate of 10.48, however, is the worst for any side. MI are also clearly the worst team at containing boundaries this season, having conceded it every 3.9 balls this season. Here is a phase-wise breakdown of MI's bowling performance.
Powerplay: 12 wickets @ 10.93 ER (fifth-best)
Middle-overs: 17 wickets @ 10.23 ER (worst)
Death: 5 wickets (least) @ 10.70 ER.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 05:05:08 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Breaking down MI's performance - batting
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians have scored 1172 runs in seven matches, the least by any team this season. Their scoring rate of nine this season is the fifth-best after PBKS, RCB, SRH and RR. And they have managed just two 200-plus totals in a season that has witnessed over 30 such scores.
Phase-wise breakdown:
Powerplay: 8.28 run rate (seventh-best), with a boundary every 4.5 balls.
Middle-overs: 8.9 run rate (fifth-best), with a boundary every 5.2 balls.
Death: 10.6 run rate (third-best), with a boundary rate of 3.6 balls.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:48:57 pm
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: How has MI performed so far this season?
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: After seven matches, the Mumbai Indians stand ninth in the points table with just two wins. Here's how they performed in all their seven games in the IPL 2026.
vs KKR, Mar 29 - won by 6 wickets
vs DC, Apr 4 - lost by 6 wickets
vs RR, Apr 7 - lost by 27 runs
VS RCB, Apr 12 - lost by 18 runs
vs PBKS, Apr 16 - lost by 7 wickets
vs GT, Apr 20 - won by 99 runs
vs CSK, Apr 23 - lost by 103 runs.
- Wed, 29 Apr 2026 04:27:05 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Match 41 of IPL 2026 where Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!