MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma’s comeback unclear as Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Two teams at opposite ends of the points table face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with eyes on playoff qualification, which, although not finalised, is beginning to take shape with IPL 2026 past the halfway mark. After eight games each in the 19th edition of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have not won the IPL title since 2016 and last reached the final in 2024, stand fourth on the table with five wins, four of which came in consecutive matches. ...Read More

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, one of the most prolific teams in IPL history, are in ninth place with just two wins from seven games. With seven matches still left in the season for the Hardik Pandya-led side, Mumbai still have matters in their own hands, with even a theoretical chance of finishing in the top two. But right now, that seems far from plausible for a side that has lost five of its last six matches, including a 103-run thrashing at home to Chennai Super Kings. Yet, a win against high-flying SRH could be that turning point for Hardik.

Nothing has gone right for Mumbai this season. Their batting has been among the worst across phases, with their best performer, Tilak Varma, ranking 31st on the Orange Cap list. The bowling hasn’t been impressive either.

On the other hand, SRH have been one of the best batting sides this season, with Abhishek Sharma (38), Ishan Kishan (312), and Heinrich Klaasen (349) leading the charge. Their bowling unit has also stepped up after a slow start and has been further strengthened by the return of captain Pat Cummins.