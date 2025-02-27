Michael Atherton makes Jos Buttler awkward in rough interview on live TV after England knocked out of Champions Trophy

Michael Atherton, a former England captain and now a renowned broadcaster known for his astute analysis of the game, grilled England's current white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, in a “rough” post-match interview on live TV after they were knocked out from the Champions Trophy 2025. England started the tournament by failing to defend 351 against Australia in Lahore and on Wednesday (February 26), Afghanistan beat them in another high-scoring encounter at the same venue. This was the second time Afghanistan beat England in an ICC ODI tournament in a row. Michael Atherton asks tough questions to England captain Jos Buttler

Despite having Afghanistan at 37/3 in the powerplay, England allowed them to get 325/7, powered by a record knock from Ibrahim Zadran (177 off 146). In the chase, they were 133/4 but Joe Root played a superlative knock to bring them back on track. When he and Jamie Overton were batting in the middle with England needing 39 off 26 balls, it seemed like an easy chase, but Root's dismissal of the penultimate ball of the 46th over changed everything. The lower order couldn't handle the pressure and England were bowled out for 317, eight short of Afghanistan's total.

This was England's fifth straight loss in ODIs. They came into the Champions Trophy after losing all three ODIs to India. England have been on a downward spiral since winning the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They failed to make the semi-finals in the ODI World Cup in 2023 and somehow crawled their way to the same stage in last year's T20 World Cup, only to be outplayed by India in the semis.

In the post-match presentation after England's loss to Afghanistan, which eliminated them from the Champions Trophy, Atherton asked captain Buttler some 'rough' questions about the team's shortcomings, his own form, and his future as captain.

Michael Atherton: Jos, an early exit for your team. Your reaction to that...

Jos Buttler: It's disappointing to be knocked out of the tournament early. We had our chances in the game and we didn't take them. Another fantastic game of cricket and obviously gutted to be on the wrong side.

Michael Atherton: Some shortcomings were exposed in this game and in India in the last few ODIs... What do you think they are principally?

Jos Buttler: Joe Root played an unbelievable innings and we needed one of the top six batters to stay with him longer to take the game deeper. He and Jamie Overton put together a great partnership, and it looked like we were gonna get there... With the ball, the last 10 overs got away from us.

Michael Atherton: You had a bright start with three wickets in the powerplay. How disappointing was the final total of 325?

Jos Buttler: Credit to Ibrahim for the way he batted, he played a fantastic innings. If we look back and reflect 113 off the last 10 pushed them up to a very good score on that pitch.

Michael Atherton: It looked like a very difficult 50 overs for all kinds of reasons. What about the injury to Mark Wood? How is he?

Jos Buttler: Unfortunately, in his 4th over, he (Wood) felt his knee, credit to him for bowling through the pain and showing a lot of character, amazing effort from him.

Michael Atherton: You had Root bowling the 47th and Livingstone the last over...

Jos Buttler: It was difficult (in the death overs with Wood injured and Root bowling the 47th over), Livi was also off the field but credit to him for coming back.

Michael Atherton: Joe Root has played many brilliant innings but have you seen him play better in ODI cricket?

Jos Buttler: He (Root) has been a brilliant player in all formats. His ODI record is outstanding. He played an unbelievable innings, showed a lot of character and showed us the way to handle the pressure in a run chase. As I said, if one of our top six batters stayed with him for longer, we would have gotten home tonight.

Michael Atherton: ... And your own form? You started to look good, but it hasn't quite clicked for you not of late but for a long period. Are there any particular reasons?

Jos Buttler: If I knew I wouldn't be playing the way I am, being one of the world's best players, it is disappointing when you don't reach that level.

Michael Atherton: England judge themselves on ICC events. That's the third poor one on the trot now. So where does that leave your captaincy?

Jos Buttler: I don't want to make any emotional statements now. Obviously, for myself and the guys at the top, we should consider all possibilities.