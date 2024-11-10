Michael Vaughan expresses fear after Pakistan outclass ‘low-intensity’ Australia: ‘Bilateral series are on decline’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has raised concerns over the future of bilateral series after Pakistan outclassed Australia to clinch the ODI series 2-1. Under the leadership of newly appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan bounced back after losing the first ODI to win the last two ODI series to upset the reigning World Champions. Michael Vaughan reacts to Pakistan's ODI series win over Australia.

Australia decided to rest the Border-Gavaskar Trophy-bound players for the final ODI on Sunday. Their young batting line-up failed to meet expectations and was bundled out for just 140 at Perth Stadium. The bowlers also failed to put up the fight as Pakistan chased down the target in 26.5 overs with eight wickets in hand to clinch the series 2-1.

Vaughan asserted that Australia lacked intensity in the ODIs against Pakistan, which suggests that the bilateral series are on the decline.

"Pakistan have been absolutely fantastic but I don’t remember seeing a series where Australia have lacked so much intensity .. Bi - lateral series are on the decline I am afraid .. #AUSvPAK," Vaughan wrote on X.

Pakistan outclass Australia in final ODI to clinch series

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aussie batters once again failed to put up a fight in front of the visiting pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/32), Naseem Shah (3/54) and Haris Rauf (2/24). There were no big partnerships as only Sean Abbott (30 in 41 balls, with two fours and a six) and Matthew Short (22 in 30 balls, with one boundary) touched the 20-run mark. Australia was skittled out for a sorry 140 runs in 31.5 overs.

In the run-chase, Ayub (42 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Shafique (37 in 53 balls, with a four and a six) put on a 84-run opening stand. Later, the star duo of Babar Azam (28* in 30 balls, with four boundaries) and Rizwan (30* in 27 balls, with one four and two sixes) finished the game with eight wickets and almost 23 overs in hand.

“This is a special moment for me because we know our nation will be happy,” Rizwan said. “They don't always get what they expect from us as a team. Today we are happy as a team because our nation will be happy," he concluded.