Michael Vaughan gets Ashes revenge on Wasim Jaffer with cheeky dig after India’s Guwahati collapse: 'How’s today going?'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan couldn’t resist taking a playful swipe at Wasim Jaffer after India’s batting collapsed in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. The much-fancied Indian line-up crumbled under relentless pressure, with Marco Jansen producing a phenomenal spell to rip through the hosts. The left-arm quick delivered a blistering spell, claiming six wickets to tear India apart for a modest 201 and silence the home crowd. His relentless pace and steep bounce ran through the batting order, leaving the hosts reeling and facing a massive 288-run deficit in response to South Africa’s commanding first-innings total of 489. Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer after India’s Guwahati collapse(X Images)

Meanwhile, the collapse had Vaughan quickly firing a playful shot at Jaffer on X, reigniting their friendly feud. Both former cricketers often exchange cheeky digs whenever fortunes swing against their respective teams. The former English skipper also took a dig at the Indian team for their struggles against left-arm pacers.

"Hi @WasimJaffer14.. Hows today going .. ? Left arm seamers are not easy to face .." Vaughan wrote on X.

Jansen claimed his fourth five-wicket Test haul before wrapping up the Indian innings with his sixth strike of the day in the final session to return figures of 6-48.

After bowling India out for 201, a commanding South Africa moved to 26 without loss by stumps, stretching their overall lead to 314 in the second innings. Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) were unbeaten when poor light stopped play in Guwahati. India find themselves under serious pressure yet again, especially after losing four of their last six home Tests, including the opening match of the series.

Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan after England's Perth defeat

Earlier, Jaffer fired shots at Vaughan when England suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test against Australia in Perth.

"Hope you’re okay @MichaelVaughan #Ashes2025," Jaffer wrote after the Perth Test.

Travis Head scored a brilliant century, and paceman Mitchell Starc claimed a 10-wicket haul as Australia ran out eight-wicket victors against England on Saturday inside an astonishing two days during the Ashes opener at Perth Stadium. England had set Australia a target of 205 after being bowled out for 164 by tea on day two, losing nine second-session wickets in the wake of a Scott Boland masterclass of four for 33. Head, replacing opener Usman Khawaja, who gingerly left the field in England's 27th over with back trouble, got Australia's run chase off to a rollicking start, giving the tourists a taste of their own 'Bazball' medicine in the third session. Steve Smith hit the winning run for Australia with Marnus Labuschagne on the other end unbeaten after scoring a half-century.