Rishabh Pant lambasted in brutal verdict of his rash dismissal vs South Africa in Guwahati: 'Can't make any sense'

Rishabh Pant is once again facing criticism for a rash shot in the second Test against South Africa, adding to a growing list of similar lapses in crucial moments. The wicketkeeper-batter managed only 7 runs, falling at a time when India desperately needed stability. His dismissal, instead of steadying the innings, left the team deeper in trouble during a crucial phase. Standing in as captain with Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury, the wicketkeeper batter has failed to inspire his team so far in the ongoing Test in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for just 7 in the first innings of Guwahati Test.(PTI)

Pant was dismissed right after the Tea when he stepped out looking for a big hit across the line, but a thin edge through to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne ended his stay.

Former India selector Saba Karim delivered a blunt assessment of Pant’s reckless dismissal in the second Test, questioning the skipper’s lack of responsibility at a crucial stage. Karim stressed that as captain, he should have absorbed pressure and set an example instead of throwing his wicket away immediately after the tea break.

"You can't make any sense out of this. How do you explain this? It's very difficult. Maybe first time in his Test career, Rishabh Pant may not be able to explain this. This happened immediately after tea. You are the captain of the side, you need to shoulder some responsibility. You have got enough experience of playing at that level. So, you lead by example. You lead by absorbing pressure and taking blows," Saba Karim said on ESPNCricinfo.

In response to South Africa’s 489, India collapsed for 201, handing the visitors a massive 288-run advantage. The gulf in execution and discipline between the two sides was evident, with the hosts thoroughly outplayed in their first innings.

“India have found themselves in a difficult position”

Karim delivered a stern assessment of Pant’s approach in the second Test, saying that while playing one’s natural game is important, it must be balanced with responsibility. Karim further stated that his reckless shot came at the wrong time and dragged India into deeper trouble.

"All that was missing in Rishabh Pant's approach. I can understand you have to play your natural game, but you can do so by spending some time at the crease. Playing such high-risk shots at that stage of the game pushes your entire team into a corner. Now, India have found themselves in such a difficult position. It will be very difficult for them to get out of it," Karim added.