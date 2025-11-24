KL Rahul isn't pleased with Mohammed Siraj after India pacer's wild throw nearly turns catastrophic: 'Calm down'

India were left grappling with a difficult situation on Day 3 of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Completely outplayed by South Africa with both bat and ball, the hosts conceded a hefty first-innings lead of 288 after a disappointing batting collapse. The setback deepened in the evening session, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton negotiating the new ball comfortably and stretching the advantage beyond 300 by stumps, leaving India facing a daunting task with two days still remaining. KL Rahul got a bit miffed with Mohammed Siraj for his wild throw.(Screengrab/Jio Hotstar)

Rishabh Pant and his teammates wore the frustration on their faces as the day slipped away from India, and the tension was evident in their body language late in the session.

In the closing over of the day, Mohammed Siraj let out a wild throw in frustration, which didn’t sit well with KL Rahul. Pant put Kuldeep Yadav into the attack late in the day, and it came on the third ball of the over, when Ryan Rickelton drove it towards long-off. Siraj collected the ball cleanly but fired a wild throw at the keeper’s end, which Pant couldn’t gather. Rahul, positioned for backup, managed to stop it behind him. The senior batter was miffed and gestured for Siraj to calm down. The exchange ended with both sharing a brief smile, easing what could have turned into an awkward moment.

Marco Jansen runs riot vs India batters

Earlier, Marco Jansen tore through India’s batting lineup on Monday, delivering a sensational spell that yielded six wickets and put South Africa on the brink of a historic triumph. His relentless left-arm pace attack skittled India for 201, leaving the hosts staring at a daunting deficit of 288 runs after the Proteas’ imposing first-innings total of 489.

Despite holding a massive advantage, South Africa chose not to enforce the follow-on and returned to bat again in the final session of Day 3 in Guwahati. Openers Markram and Rickelton safely negotiated the remaining overs, moving the score to 26 without loss and stretching the overall lead to 314 before fading light halted play—an early sunset being typical in the northeast.

Markram (12*) and Rickelton (13*) will resume on Day 4 with South Africa firmly in command and chasing their first Test series victory on Indian soil in 25 years.