Michael Vaughan lauds India for solid batting, predicts 'around par' score for them against New Zealand in WTC final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed with the way India's batsmen performed on Day 2 of the World Test Championship against New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Put in to bat, India ended the day on 146/3 with overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane adding 58 unbeaten crucial runs for the fourth wicket.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have the team a solid start, putting on 62 runs for the first wicket. Both batsmen played their shots with hurrah and looked set to get a big one but were dismissed. Rohit edged Kyle Jamieson to Tim Southee in the slip cordon while Gill nicked Neil Wager to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. Cheteshwar Pujara faced 52 balls before he was trapped LBW by Trent Boult for 8. With India losing three quick wickets, Kohli and Rahane blunted the New Zealand attack and ensured no further harm was done.

Vaughan tweeted that India did well to reach 146/3, while revealing what he thinks would be an ideal first-innings total for the team. "225 looks around par to me in Southampton... India have done very, very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more," he tweeted.

Vaughan's thoughts were echoed by India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who on Saturday said that any score around 250 should be a fighting total given the weather conditions in Southampton. With seven wickets in hand and some formidable batting to come, India should be targeting at least 300 but Rathour is confident that anywhere around 250 could prove enough.

"We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250 plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions," Rathour had said at the day-end press conference. "Batting is about scoring runs. Rohit and Gill showed a lot of intent and looked to score wherever they can. Hats off to Virat and Rahane for the manner in which they batted but a lot of credit should also go to the openers."