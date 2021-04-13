'What are you thinking Rajasthan Royals': Michael Vaughan surprised at RR's tactics of using Jos Buttler against PBKS

Rajasthan Royals’ decision of not to keep and open with Jos Buttler in their opening match of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings did not please former England captain Michael Vaughan. Royals, who lost a last-ball thriller on Monday to PBKS in Mumbai, had gone with captain Sanju Samson as their wicketkeeper while Manan Vohra and Ben Stokes walked out to open the batting when it was their time to chase the target.

Vaughan took to Twitter to express his surprise at Royals’ tactics of using Buttler in their Indian Premier League opener. The former England captain said Buttler’s tactical experience could have been crucial behind the stumps.

“Having @josbuttler behind the stumps for his tactical experience is crucial ... Why isn’t he keeping @rajasthanroyals!????,” tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan’s frustration went up by several notches after Royals sent out Vohra and Stokes to open the batting and not Buttler, who generally opens for England in the shortest format of the game.

“And now @josbuttler doesn’t Open !!!!!!!!!! What are you thinking @rajasthanroyals,” tweeted Vaughan.

Buttler walked out to bat at No.4 and looked in fine touch. He hit four consecutive fours IPL debutant Ryle Meredith’s bowling. The right-hander was looking dangerous when a leg-cutter from Jhye Richardson brought about his downfall. Buttler was dismissed for 25 off 13 balls in 8th over.

RR captain Sanju Samson was highest-scorer in the match. The right-hander smashed 119 off 63 balls with 12 fours and 7 sixes. But that was not enough for RR to win the match. When they needed 5 runs off the last ball, PBKS seamer Arshdeep Singh pitched it full and wide, Samson went for the big shot but ended up getting caught in the deep extra cover boundary as PBKS won the match 4 runs.

Vaughan praised Samson’s knocks as one of the great IPL innings and said, no other T20 competition sees more close games than the IPL.

“One of the GREAT #IPL innings @IamSanjuSamson !!! What a game of cricket ... The IPL is bloody incredible ... no other T20 comp has so many close games ...” he tweeted.