MIG Cricket Club down GPCC to clinch U-11 title

MIG Cricket Club edged past Ganesh Palkar Cricket Club (GPCC) by seven runs in the final to clinch the Dream 11 Cup for U-11 boys.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and all-rounder Karsan Ghavri pose with the victorious MIG CC team.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and all-rounder Karsan Ghavri graced the prize distribution ceremony. Ghavri lauded Vengsarkar for working hard at the grassroot level after retirement to develop the game.

Brief scores: MIG CC 144/2 in 20 overes (Agastya Kashikar 59*, Vedang Mishra 47) beat Ganesh Palkar CC 137/9 in 20 overs (Sanmit Kothmire 35, Siddhant Singh 45; Rajveer Lad 3/24) by 7 runs.

Valsangkar takes six to put New Hind in control

Parikshit Valsangkar picked up 6/78 as New Hind SC bundled out Victory CC for 256 on the second day of their Young Comrade Shield final. At stumps, New Hind, who made 364 in the first innings, were 183/3, leading by 291 runs.

Brief scores: New Hind SC 364 & 183/3 in 32 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 64, Siddhant Adhatrao 56 batting) vs Victory CC 256 in 48.1 overs (Jay Jain 75, Suraj Shinde 57, Aditya Rajhans 42; Parikshit Valsangkar 6/78)

Billiards League: Advani sets the ball rolling

Indian ace Pankaj Advani made a magnificent debut in the BSAM (Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra) organised annual Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2023.

Advani (-100 handicap), representing Cricket Club of India, rolled in an unfinished 200-point break and defeated PJ Hindu Gymkhana B team youngster Aditya Shandilya (+60) by a 200-4 margin to set the tone for the team’s facile 587-240 win in a Group B fixture.

Rink hockey: Bhilai Steel oust Western Railway

Chhattisgarh outfit Bhilai Steel Plant knocked out defending champions Western Railway 6-5 via penalty strokes in a women’s quarter-final of the Bandra Gymkhana annual rink hockey tournament. The match finished 2-2 draw in regulation time.

MFA League result (Elite Corporate Div): Century Rayon 3 (Bhuvanesh K 3) beat Western Railway 1 (PV Vinoy).

