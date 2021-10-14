Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘Might see Rohit until’: Ex-South Africa star votes Rishabh Pant as future India T20 captain
cricket

‘Might see Rohit until’: Ex-South Africa star votes Rishabh Pant as future India T20 captain

Virat Kohli will no longer lead the Indian unit in T20Is after the conclusion of the World Cup, which starts from Sunday.
Rishabh Pant: File Photo(IPL/Twitter)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

After creating a lasting impact with the bat, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is now impressing most with his leadership abilities.

The Roorkee-based wicketkeeper-batter on Sunday became the youngest captain to lead an Indian Premier League franchise in the playoffs when his side locked horns with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.

The team also finished top of the table under his captaincy and now with Virat Kohli stepping down from the captaincy position in the shorter format, many feel the responsibility should be handed over to the wicket-keeper.

Ex-South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who is now the Afghanistan head coach, echoed similar opinions and also explained the reason behind it.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

“I see a guy like Rishabh Pant being an Indian captain one day. He's still a bit young, possibly. We might see Rohit doing it for a while. I think just in terms of letting somebody else stand up and be a head and shoulders pick to succeed.”

RELATED STORIES

“Rohit can do it while somebody grows or somebody comes through and becomes a clear candidate to do that job,” the ex-cricketer was quoted as saying in a report on Times Of India.

Klusener also heaped praises about Kohli and said: “Virat has been amazing. His passion is incredible. However, it's his choice to move on and that creates a lovely opportunity for somebody else. I just see a younger captain that can be there for a while and have that continuity. So, I don't think there's anybody that's clearly standing up. So, we might just see Rohit doing it for a while until there's somebody that can nail down that captaincy spot.”

Kohli will no longer lead the Indian unit in T20Is after the conclusion of the World Cup, which starts from Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'Ashwin miscalculated': Sunil Gavaskar breaks down final over drama as KKR beat DC in thriller to reach final

Kohli stressed on the workload factor as one of the main reasons behind the decision. He also gave up the leadership role for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, a decision that he announced at the start of the second leg in UAE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant delhi capitals lance klusener virat kohli anushka virat virat kohli script record t20 world cup ipl 2021 ipl
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sehwag names India batsman who should open with Rohit at T20 WC

Shaw in tears, Pant turns emotional as DC gets knocked out of IPL 2021 - WATCH

Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Gavaskar breaks down final over drama as KKR beat DC in thriller to reach final
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP