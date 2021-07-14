Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Misbah and Waqar must be sacked’: Angry cricket fans slam Pakistan for 0-3 ODI series defeat against England
‘Misbah and Waqar must be sacked’: Angry cricket fans slam Pakistan for 0-3 ODI series defeat against England

James Vince’s maiden hundred and a fiery cameo from Lewis Gregory guided the hosts to a stunning 3-wicket win on Tuesday at Edgbaston.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Pakistan cricket team during third ODI against England at Edgbaston(Action Images via Reuters)

The fans of the Pakistan cricket team lost their cool after Babar Azam & Co succumbed to defeat against a makeshift England team in the third ODI, failing to avoid a humiliating 0-3 whitewash. James Vince’s maiden hundred and a fiery cameo from Lewis Gregory guided the hosts to a stunning 3-wicket win on Tuesday at Edgbaston.

After losing the first two ODIs, Pakistan tried to make a strong comeback. Captain Babar Azam scored 158, his career-best, as his team tallied 331 for 9 after being sent in to bat by England. In reply, Vince scored 102 from 95 balls as a depleted England line-up chased down 332 with two overs to spare.

The series defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for the Pakistani cricket fans. They couldn’t keep calm and vented out their frustration on the microblogging site. A few users shared hilarious memes stating that the Pakistan team would now look to plat a series against Zimbabwe to better their track record.

ALSO READ | 'Average players, average board, shameful performance': Shoaib Akhtar after England whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in ODIs

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan will take on England in a three-match T20I series starting from July 16.

babar azam james vince england vs pakistan
