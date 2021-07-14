‘Misbah and Waqar must be sacked’: Angry cricket fans slam Pakistan for 0-3 ODI series defeat against England

The fans of the Pakistan cricket team lost their cool after Babar Azam & Co succumbed to defeat against a makeshift England team in the third ODI, failing to avoid a humiliating 0-3 whitewash. James Vince’s maiden hundred and a fiery cameo from Lewis Gregory guided the hosts to a stunning 3-wicket win on Tuesday at Edgbaston.

After losing the first two ODIs, Pakistan tried to make a strong comeback. Captain Babar Azam scored 158, his career-best, as his team tallied 331 for 9 after being sent in to bat by England. In reply, Vince scored 102 from 95 balls as a depleted England line-up chased down 332 with two overs to spare.

The series defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for the Pakistani cricket fans. They couldn’t keep calm and vented out their frustration on the microblogging site. A few users shared hilarious memes stating that the Pakistan team would now look to plat a series against Zimbabwe to better their track record.

ALSO READ | 'Average players, average board, shameful performance': Shoaib Akhtar after England whitewash Pakistan 3-0 in ODIs

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan's win percentage against Top 4 ODI teams (Aus, Eng, Ind, NZ) in the last five years is only 18.42%. They have won only 7 out of 38 matches. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

This generation of cricketers are a joke 😍



Stokesy’s babes formed overnight 👏#ENGvPAK #BlueForBob pic.twitter.com/lXrrj6jzeN — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 13, 2021

Misbah and Waqar must be sacked as soon as possible because they destroyed Pakistan cricket team#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/PhIensqCFd — Gul Khan 🇵🇰 (@GulK_PK) July 13, 2021

The only way to beat England in England these days #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/R6SfBJXZHR — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) July 13, 2021

The recipe of destruction of any team! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QnESYvV73H — Maaz Ahmed (@maaz_ad) July 13, 2021

My reaction for pakistanis, after losing from England C team.🤣🤣#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/7mKy8YFhMI — The king 👑 (@the_fighterking) July 13, 2021

Me after watching Pakistan cricket team lose once again:#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/MFkgrVWHMR — Benazir 🇵🇸 (@BenazirMubasher) July 13, 2021

Pakistan will take on England in a three-match T20I series starting from July 16.