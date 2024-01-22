Misbah-ul-Haq taunts Shoaib Malik over 'family issue', old video viral after separation with Sania Mirza

Despite a call for privacy from Sania Mirza and an urge to not indulge in speculations, social media has been filled with discussions and opinions on veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's separation from the Indian tennis legend after the 41-year-old announced his marriage with popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed earlier this week. Amidst the many comments made on X and Instagram, there was an old video that went viral where former Pakistan captain Mishabh-ul-Haq taunted Malik over "family issues" during a cricket talk show. Old video of Misbah-ul-Haq taunting Shoaib Malik over 'family issue' has resurfaced

On Saturday afternoon, Malik shared pictures of his wedding ceremony with Javed on X with the caption: "And we created you in pairs." Later, the Pyaare Afzal actress also put on a similar caption with pictures from the event and then changed her bio from Sana Javed to Sana Shoaib Malik, thus confirming their marriage.

The big announcement came amid rumours of his separation from Sania, and while the talk continued on social media, the six-time Grand Slam winner and her team released an official statement on Sunday confirming that they "have been divorced for a few months now."

Although one can't certainly pinpoint the exact time when the cracks in Malik and Sania's marriage developed, but social media have found a video that hints that there were problems in their relationship in 2022. The video is from the sets of a famous Pakistan cricket discussion show ‘The Pavilion’ on A Sports, during the 2022 T20 World Cup. It wasn't on Live TV though, but a mere recording by the anchor himself, perhaps for his own social media post, where he asked why Misbah looked so happy on the sets. Malik, who was part of the panel along with the legendary Wasim Akram, said it was because he was away from his family. Misabh then taunted in response saying, “If a person goes through an issue in their personal life, they people everyone else has the same problem.”

A day after Malik's marriage, the veteran cricketer returned to competitive action in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024, where he plays for Fortune Barishal.